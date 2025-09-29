Yesterday Marked International Day of Peace

ocalangu

People around the globe observed the International Day of Peace on Sunday, promoting calls for global ceasefires and nonviolence.

Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1981, the annual day—celebrated each Sept. 21—aims to strengthen ideals of peace through education and public awareness. The days theme, “Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the #GlobalGoals,” focused on the role individuals and communities play in building a more peaceful and sustainable world.

Events ranging from school activities to peace marches were held in countries worldwide.