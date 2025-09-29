Panthers shut out Falcons 30-0 for first win of season

Icon Sportswire

Bryce Young ran for a touchdown, Chau Smith-Wade returned an interception for a score, and rookie kicker Ryan Fitzgerald added three field goals as the Carolina Panthers rolled past the Atlanta Falcons 30-0 on Sunday, earning their first win of the season.

According to WBTV, Young completed 16 of 24 passes for 121 yards and avoided turnovers after a rough stretch with five giveaways in his previous two games.

Smith-Wade’s third-quarter pick-6 led a dominant showing by the Panthers’ defense, which forced three turnovers, intercepted Michael Penix Jr. twice, and held Atlanta to just 5 of 16 on third and fourth down conversions. It marked Carolina’s first shutout since November 2020.

The Panthers (1-2) travel to face the Patriots next Sunday.

