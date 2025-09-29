Listen Live
Local

Panthers shut out Falcons 30-0 for first win of season

Published on September 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: SEP 21 Falcons at Panthers
Icon Sportswire

Bryce Young ran for a touchdown, Chau Smith-Wade returned an interception for a score, and rookie kicker Ryan Fitzgerald added three field goals as the Carolina Panthers rolled past the Atlanta Falcons 30-0 on Sunday, earning their first win of the season.

According to WBTV, Young completed 16 of 24 passes for 121 yards and avoided turnovers after a rough stretch with five giveaways in his previous two games.

Smith-Wade’s third-quarter pick-6 led a dominant showing by the Panthers’ defense, which forced three turnovers, intercepted Michael Penix Jr. twice, and held Atlanta to just 5 of 16 on third and fourth down conversions. It marked Carolina’s first shutout since November 2020.

The Panthers (1-2) travel to face the Patriots next Sunday.

Click here to read the full story

More from Praise 100.9

You May Also Like

Enjoyment

What Does The Bible Say About The Rapture?

Elev8

No One Owes Charlie Kirk Empathy [Op-Ed]

Elev8
Bible, holding hands and reading with a black couple together in the home for religion, faith or belief in God. Jesus, pray or book with a christian man and woman learning about the spiritual christ

Faith In The Time of Monsters: How Christians Are Reclaiming The Gospel From Nationalist Agendas

Elev8
Trending
Pop Culture

What Does The Bible Say About The Rapture?

Chick-fil-A In San Diego
Local

Chick-Fil-A to Offer Free Waffle Fries

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

Jamese Ivy and Cassie Boesch
Local

United Way of Greater Charlotte’s Longest Table to foster dialogue

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Entertainment

Dr. Dale Hobson Talks Finding Purpose in Life’s Delays and Struggles

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close