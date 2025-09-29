rudall30

Hispanic Heritage Month began last Monday, as communities across the U.S. prepare to celebrate the cultures, histories, and contributions of Americans with roots in Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

Running from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, the month includes parades, festivals, and educational events. Former President Joe Biden issued a proclamation honoring Latino leaders and communities, calling them “essential to the fabric of our nation.”

The celebration dates back to 1968 and was expanded to a month-long observance in 1988.