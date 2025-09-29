River District officially opens in Charlotte

Mark Castiglia

The River District, a large master-planned community in west Charlotte, held its grand opening Saturday, marking a major milestone in the long-anticipated development. Homes are already under construction, and the first residents have begun moving in.

According to WCNC, the neighborhood is designed as a walkable, sustainable community that blends residential, commercial, and natural spaces, the River District will eventually include over 4,600 townhomes, retail and office space, a hotel, assisted living facility, grocery store, and a school.

Developers aim to welcome 50 residents by the end of 2025, with full build-out expected in the next eight to 10 years.

