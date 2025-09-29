Listen Live
Local

Iconic Music Items Hit the Auction Block

Published on September 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Project Angel Food's Angel Awards 2025
Tommaso Boddi

Music fans will soon have the chance to own a slice of music history when a major auction takes place late next month.

According to WCCB, up for bid are iconic items once belonging to legendary artists — including John Lennon’s glasses from his “Lost Weekend” era, Elvis Presley’s Grand Prix sunglasses, and the fedora worn by Michael Jackson in his iconic “Smooth Criminal” music video.

These rare collectibles are expected to draw high bids from collectors and fans alike.

To take a list of the auction list, click here

More from Praise 100.9

You May Also Like

Enjoyment

What Does The Bible Say About The Rapture?

Elev8

No One Owes Charlie Kirk Empathy [Op-Ed]

Elev8
Bible, holding hands and reading with a black couple together in the home for religion, faith or belief in God. Jesus, pray or book with a christian man and woman learning about the spiritual christ

Faith In The Time of Monsters: How Christians Are Reclaiming The Gospel From Nationalist Agendas

Elev8
Trending
Pop Culture

What Does The Bible Say About The Rapture?

Chick-fil-A In San Diego
Local

Chick-Fil-A to Offer Free Waffle Fries

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

Jamese Ivy and Cassie Boesch
Local

United Way of Greater Charlotte’s Longest Table to foster dialogue

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Entertainment

Dr. Dale Hobson Talks Finding Purpose in Life’s Delays and Struggles

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close