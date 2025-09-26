DEBUTING BRAND NEW MUSIC FROM BRIAN COURTNEY WILSON

Source: brian courtney wilson / Used with Permission.

Common Hymnal is an online platform that has been set up as an outlet for creatives on the margins of the Christian faith. One of the consequences of the dramatic shifts in culture in recent years has been the displacement of a generation of gifted songwriters, artists and thought leaders who are writing songs, telling stories and coming up with ideas that are uncomfortable for the religious industrial complex. In making a home for these, Common Hymnal has been able to curate a catalog that centers life, justice and spirituality. As such, Common Hymnal has recorded and released a fresh collection of songs each year since its inception. All the while, the clamor for this music to be brought into live spaces has been on the increase. The ecosystem is full of gifted performers, and different combos of artists are traveling out to do events on a regular basis. Because of the intentionality of the lyrics, the project has gained significant traction in the justice movement. The aspiration is to become more and more a part of the zeitgeist of the culture at large.

“Common Hymnal is that space and community that reminds us that our faith needs to be lived fully in the world. When I listen to their songs of Praise and Protest, I am transported back to South Africa and the struggle days against apartheid. Our songs in and outside church proclaimed to the world that we are children of a Loving God who wanted us all to be free.” (Nontombi Tutu)

“Common Hymnal is where I hope the future of music resides. That’s why I’m here. I hope what they bring to the conversation is what got you here as well. Feel free to talk back.” (Tommy Sims)

Love Praise 100.9? Get more! Join the Praise 100.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

”Common Hymnal is reaching the world with a message of Christ-centered personal and collective liberation. Their music is a movement and their songs lift the heart, spirit and hands.” (Dr Vonnetta West)

“Common Hymnal is an anything-but-common family of brilliant musicians and songwriters. It is not just their lyrics that set them apart, but the way they approach their craft – as a resilient community of Christ-followers committed to being truthful, authentic, human in the way they pursue their craft. They intentionally seek the higher road, in resistance to the allures of the mainstream music industry, and its many enticements and amenities. In this upcoming gathering, we want to learn about the joys and challenges of taking the road less traveled, and what such a journey makes possible.” (Bing Huo)

“Common Hymnal is more than a music platform. It’s a gathering place for creatives who find themselves displaced by the dramatic cultural and theological shifts shaking the institutional church. These are the songwriters, poets, storytellers, and thought leaders whose work is too raw, too honest, too justice-centered for the religious industrial complex—but just right for this moment.”

“Each year, Common Hymnal curates and releases a collection of original songs that speak to the intersections of life, justice, and spirituality. These aren’t just songs to sing—they’re calls to action, psalms of lament, anthems of hope, and liturgies of resistance. The lyrics are intentional, prophetic, and personal—capturing the deep hunger for faith that is real, rooted, and relevant.”

“In a time when many creatives have been displaced from traditional faith spaces, Common Hymnal has become a spiritual home. It’s a sanctuary where theology meets poetry, where faith is not commodified, and where belonging is not gated by orthodoxy, but extended through relationship, shared vision, and courage.”

“Because of its clarity of message and refusal to sanitize truth, Common Hymnal has naturally aligned with the broader justice movement. From racial reconciliation to gender equity, decolonization to ecological awareness, the songs provide a soundtrack for those working to birth a more just and generous world.”

“As the line between sacred and secular continues to blur, Common Hymnal is finding increasing resonance outside traditional church circles. This is not a Christian project—it’s a human project. The aspiration is to become more deeply woven into the cultural conversation, offering music and community that is spiritually grounded, socially conscious, and artistically excellent.”

DEBUTING BRAND NEW MUSIC FROM BRIAN COURTNEY WILSON was originally published on praiserichmond.com