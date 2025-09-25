Now These Fools Want To Put Charlie Kirk On The Silver Dollar. What Are We Doing Here?

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again: the Trump administration, the GOP, and the rest of the opportunistic MAGA world are shamelessly turning the death of Charlie Kirk into a 24-hour clout-chase-o-thon.

The resolution to honor Kirk’s legacy wasn’t enough. The push to commemorate Kirk’s birthday as a national day of remembrance wasn’t enough. Turning his funeral into a MAGA pep rally wasn’t enough.

Now, in these most MAGA-fied, unserious times, they want to put his face on U.S. currency.

Do you hate it here yet?

According to Newsweek, two GOP congressmen, Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas) and Rep. Abraham Hamadeh (R-Arizona), said they plan to introduce legislation to honor Kirk by printing his image and name on 400,000 new silver dollar coins that would include the message, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

“Life must be commemorated, and this coin will allow us to pass a reminder of his remarkable life on to generations to come,” Hamadeh said in a statement.

Pfluger included a little more glaze in his absurd reasoning for granting this honor to a right-wing podcaster who never did anything important.

“This commemorative coin will make Charlie the youngest American ever immortalized on legal U.S. currency, a fitting honor that cements his extraordinary legacy alongside presidents and founding fathers who shaped our republic,” he said, along with calling Kirk a “conservative titan” who “deserves permanent recognition alongside our nation’s greatest leaders and influential figures.”

For the record, in the entire history of our nation, there have only been two people who did not serve as presidents of the United States, but have their images printed on U.S. currency: Benjamin Franklin, the founding father and renowned author and scientist whose famous kite experiment proved to the world that lightning is electricity, and Alexander Hamilton, the founding father, Revolutionary War veteran and the nation’s first U.S. treasury secretary, who was so inspiring Lin-Manuel Miranda created a kick-ass Broadway musical about him.

These Republicans want the third non-president on our money to be a bigoted podcaster whose entire claim to fame is bad-faith debates against teenagers and underprepared college students, and saying plenty of racist, sexist, queerphobic, and xenophobic things that conservatives happen to agree with because they’re also racist, sexist, queerphobic, and xenophobic.

Newsweek noted that “the proposal comes amid a larger slew of bills related to Kirk since his death, including an Oklahoma State Senate bill requiring all state colleges to start and protect statues honoring Kirk,” meaning state Republicans are literally trying to force institutions of learning to immortalize Kirk under penalty of law, and ensure the monuments erected for him aren’t taken down, as has been done to the monuments of enslavers and genocidal warmongers like the leaders of the Confederacy and Christopher Columbus. It’s almost as if they know what actual company a white nationalist bigot actually belongs in.

Far-right Republicans are trying to force the entire nation to see Kirk as they see him. They’re using their positions as lawmakers to rewrite his legacy, while government officials move to forcibly silence anyone who calls him what he actually was.

They love their white nationalist heroes, and they won’t rest until you do too.

Now These Fools Want To Put Charlie Kirk On The Silver Dollar. What Are We Doing Here? was originally published on newsone.com