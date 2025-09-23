Listen Live
Local

Jekalyn Carr Announces New Album

Published on September 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

ATLANTA, GA) – September 21, 2025 – WayNorth Music’s GRAMMY® Award winning, Stellar and GMA DOVE Award-winning artist, Jekalyn Carr, announces the release date of her forthcoming album, JEKALYN X LEGENDS. The project marks a powerful celebration of faith, legacy, and the unifying force of gospel music. JEKALYN X LEGENDS will be available everywhere music is sold and streamed on Friday, November 7, 2025.

With JEKALYN X LEGENDS, Carr continues to solidify her standing as one of the most dynamic voices in gospel, curating a collection that bridges generations by featuring collaborations with some of the genre’s most celebrated trailblazers. Known for her commanding vocals, prophetic anointing, and ability to inspire hope through music, Carr delivers an album that promises to uplift hearts, stir souls, and create timeless worship moments.

“I’ve always believed in honoring those who paved the way,” says Carr. “JEKALYN X LEGENDS is not just an album—it’s a tribute to the voices and sounds that shaped gospel music, while also showing how the message continues to move forward today. I can’t wait for the world to experience what we’ve created together.”

The album follows Carr’s string of chart-topping singles and critically acclaimed projects, further cementing her reputation as a gospel trailblazer with a voice and ministry that transcends generations. Fans can expect a body of work filled with passionate worship, powerful declarations, and collaborations that highlight the beauty of gospel’s rich legacy.

Carr can also be heard weekdays on Atlanta’s Praise 102.5 as the host of her midday show “Jekalyn Carr Family Affair Show.” Follow Jekalyn Carr on social media using the handle @JekalynCarr, visiting Facebook and on her website at: IAMJekalynCarr.com.

JEKALYN X LEGENDS Tracklisting

1. Legends Intro (ft. Dr. Bobby Jones)

2. He Don’t Miss (ft. Dorinda Clark-Cole & Dottie Peoples)

3. I Break

4. I Will Come Through (ft. Yolanda Adams)

5. Don’t Faint (ft. John P. Kee)

6. Don’t Faint Medley

7. History (Breakthrough) (ft. Shirley Caesar, Harvey Watkins Jr. & Karen Clark Sheard)

8. I Love You (ft. Lisa Page Brooks & Kim Burrell)

9. I Am Happy (ft. BeBe Winans & The Williams Brothers)

10. You Are Able

11. There Must Be A Miracle

12. Don’t Faint (Bonus Track)

Jekalyn Carr Announces New Album  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

Chick-fil-A In San Diego
Local

Chick-Fil-A to Offer Free Waffle Fries

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

Jamese Ivy and Cassie Boesch
Local

United Way of Greater Charlotte’s Longest Table to foster dialogue

prostate cancer awareness month background, banner, card or poster design template is observed every year during September, to raise awareness about the mission. Vector illustration.
Local

September Marks Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Lifestyle

No Little Scriptures | Faith Walk

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close