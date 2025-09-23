Men’s Master Summit Returns to Virginia Union University

Source: The Belle Report / The Belle Report

Richmond, VA – September 21, 2025 –Men’s Master Summit will host its FALL 2025 Summit for men on the campus of Virginia Union University in the Living and Learning Center. Because of the success of event in February 2025, Men’s Master Summit will be returning where business and spiritual leaders from across the state, will once again, come together to share their expertise that will empower, uplift, support and nurture other men. The Men’s Master Summit inaugural event took place in the VUU Living & Learning Center on Saturday, February 22, 2025 along with a complimentary lunch.

Men of all ages filled the Center where they had honest, courageous and pivotal conversations that ranged from the state of Black America, social media, relationships, fatherhood, mental health, grief, financial literacy, Wills, Trust, music, mentoring and more. The FALL 2025 Summit, will include many of these same topics in addition to a Youth panel and a mentoring session.

The visionary and founder of this event, Sheilah Belle, affectionally known as “The Belle” said, “This event was birthed out of a lot of pain. However, the end result and the positive impact it will have on those in attendance as well as those who will hear about this event, is what matters. With marriages on the decline, broken households on the rise, and situationships becoming more common, our society and communities are at a deficit. Immoral behavior has become socially acceptable, and many influencers on social media are not guiding our youth any differently. If we are going to turn things around, especially in the climate we are end, we need to have the conversations now, that will make a positive difference and I believe the Men’s Master Summit is a starting point.”

This year’s Men’s Master Summit special guest speakers, facilitators and panelists will include: VUU President Hakim J. Lucas, Ph. D., Kym Grinnage/Regional VP/GM 12 On Your Side, Dr. Anthony M. Chandler Sr., Autie Hines, LifeNet Health, Joe Massie Esq., Jon Siler, Jonathan Davis, Crusade for Voter, Minister Leon Medley aka Rudy, Joel Brown, Joe Jenkins III, Apostle Mike Hathaway, Rev. Ronald Thornhill, Coach Earl Jarrel, Justice Peebles, Tye Berkely, The Men’s Hubble and Sheilah Belle “The Belle”.

The Men’s Master Summit is supported and sponsored in part by VUU, Anthem Health Keepers Plus, LifeNet Health, New Jerusalem International Christian Ministries, and FourDeep.

The event will co-hosted by The Belle and Bam-Bamm White.

About the Men’s Master Summit

The Men’s Master Summit, was birthed from the vision of Sheilah Belle aka “The Belle,” radio personality, author, minister and inspirational speaker”. “We are living during a time where families are lacking stability and young men are no longer clear on what it means to be a man. To help our men stop losing themselves to a society and in communities that no longer prioritize them, a radical structural reset needs to take place that will help them to become the best man they can be, mentally, emotionally, physically and spiritually. It is my hope that Men’s Master Summit can initiate that conversation and spearhead a new generation of strong men!

Men’s Master Summit Returns to Virginia Union University was originally published on praiserichmond.com