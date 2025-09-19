Listen Live
Make a Life, Not Just A Living | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on September 19, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Make a Life, Not Just A Living

Look, too many people are simply making a living but not making a life. They work day-to-day, waiting for Friday, waiting for vacation, waiting for retirement. But they’re not living while they work. Don’t let that be you don’t put off enjoying life until tomorrow. Tomorrow is not promised. Enjoy life today, even while working happiness is about making memories, building relationships and finding purpose. And what you do ask yourself are you just working for money or are you working and make a difference when you shift your mindset from chasing a living?  Creating a life, everything changes. Joy shows up, energy shows up, money will follow. Everything will happen because money always follows passion and purpose. I encourage you to not just survive. Decide to thrive, bloom where you’re planted and you will have greater success.  

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

