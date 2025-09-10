Another White Supremacist Pleads Guilty To Attempting To Destroy A Power Grid. This Time, In Nashville

Source: Nashville Police Department / Nashville.gov

For some weird reason, white supremacists keep plotting to attack power substations in various urban cities, and they keep getting themselves arrested before they have a chance to carry out their plans.

In 2023, it happened in Baltimore, where a white supremacist couple was arrested, convicted and ultimately sentenced to 20 years for planning to destroy a power grid. Then, in 2024, it happened in New Jersey, where a white supremacist was arrested for the same type of plot at the Newark Liberty International Airport, where he was waiting to board an international flight.

On Tuesday, yet another rabid white supremacist — who must have taken a page out of the same Disgruntled White Man’s Guide To Dumbass Domestic Terrorism — pleaded guilty to attempting to destroy an energy facility in Nashville.

According to The New York Times, 24-year-old Skyler Philippi of Columbia, Tenn., was arrested in November of last year for plotting to destroy a Nashville power substation with a drone carrying an explosive device. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee said in a news release that Philippi wanted to destroy the grid to promote “accelerationist” ideology, which it described as a white supremacist belief that calls for the complete collapse of society. Philippi was reportedly arrested just moments before he was on his way to carry out the hairbrained attack.

Philippi pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Nashville to attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to destroy an energy facility. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Despite him being arrested just before he planned to destroy the grid, Philippi had spent months planning and acquiring the materials for a “devastating attack” on Nashville’s energy system, according to John A. Eisenberg, assistant attorney general for national security, and the FBI had been surveilling him since June of last year.

“Motivated by a violent ideology, Philippi wanted ‘to do something big,’” Eisenberg said. “Instead, the F.B.I. disrupted his plans, and Philippi now awaits sentencing.”

From the Times:

According to a criminal complaint, the F.B.I. had been watching Mr. Philippi since June 2024, when they learned from a confidential source that he wanted to commit a mass shooting at a YMCA facility near Columbia, Tenn. About a month later, Mr. Philippi discussed the potential impact of attacking large interstate substations with a different confidential informant, saying that a large scale attack at various locations would “shock the system” and cripple the power grid, according to the complaint. In a July 17 text, Mr. Philippi told the informant that “if you want to do the most damage as an accelerationist, attack high economic, high tax, political zones in every major metropolis,” according to the charging document. Mr. Philippi continued to discuss his plans to attack the grid with undercover agents, including buying what he believed were active explosive materials from them to build the bomb, the complaint said. On Nov. 2, the day of the planned attack, Mr. Philippi met the undercover agents at a hotel in Nashville, where they conducted a Nordic ritual that included a Nordic prayer and discussion about the Norse god Odin. According to the complaint, some Neo-Nazis participate in Nordic rituals in part because Adolf Hitler had an interest in Pagan and Nordic traditions. Mr. Philippi was arrested at the target site in Nashville, moments before launching his attack, the document said. According to the complaint, the drone had been powered up, and Mr. Philippi was prepared to attach the explosive materials to the device.

OK, this is funny as hell.

So, a white supremacist thought he was having white supremacist conferences with like-minded folk, only to find out he was gleefully sharing his Klan hood dreams with the feds. The man had his drone all powered up after it was blessed in the holy waters of Odin (apparently, those door-to-door bible thumpers in Nashville never introduced him to the good word of Swastika Jesus), and just before it was time to bring his plan to fruition, his Nazi pals revealed themselves to be undercover agents. The only way this could get more embarrassing for Philippi is if he goes to prison and tries to join the Aryan Brotherhood, only to be told, “Sorry, bro, we may be inbred and loaded up on meth and paint chips, but your Third Reich reject-ass is still too stupid to sit with us.”

Anyway, Philippi initially pleaded not guilty to the charges in January. Then, in March, he sent a letter to Chief Judge William L. Campbell, Jr., of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, “saying that the undercover agents involved in the case had violated his due process and that his lawyer had provided ineffective counsel,” the Times reported.

Well, apparently, the good judge didn’t buy it, so the bad, bumbling bigot ended up changing his plea to guilty.

Philippi is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 8, 2026.

Another White Supremacist Pleads Guilty To Attempting To Destroy A Power Grid. This Time, In Nashville was originally published on newsone.com