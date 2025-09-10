Listen Live
Most Races Decided in Charlotte’s Primary Election

Published on September 10, 2025

Most races in Charlotte’s municipal primary had clear outcomes by late Tuesday, as voters weighed in ahead of the city’s general election in November. The Sept. 9 primary featured seven races and was the only municipal primary held in Mecklenburg County this year, per WBTV.

According to the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections, 42,442 ballots were cast out of more than 532,000 eligible voters — a turnout of just under 8%. All precincts reported results by 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Final results will not be official until certification, scheduled for Sept. 16.

Click here to take a look at the projected winners

