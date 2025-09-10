CLT Restaurant Shares Disappointment After Panthers Season Opener Loss
A well-known Charlotte restaurant is once again expressing its frustration after another rough start to the Carolina Panthers’ season.
Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, a local favorite recognized for its spirited sports commentary, updated its outdoor sign on Monday following the team’s 26-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 7. According to WBTV, the new message reads: “Great opening day, just not for the Panthers.”
The restaurant, known for swapping out its signage with fresh takes after football and basketball games, often uses humor and pointed remarks to reflect the mood of local fans.
The Panthers will aim to rebound when they face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 14.
-
5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors
-
The People Of Purpose
-
Charlotte’s Optimist Hall Welcomes Pasta Stall from ‘Chopped’ Chef
-
Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today
-
Shaq Thompson Puts $10.7M CLT Mansion on Market After Panthers Exit
-
7th Annual Married 4 Life Walk: A Faith-Filled Weekend for Couples
-
Buy Black Charlotte: Add Your Black-Owned Business To The List
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone