Listen Live
Local

CLT Restaurant Shares Disappointment After Panthers Season Opener Loss

Published on September 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Charlotte North Carolina Skyline - Lookin Up - POV Street View
carlofranco

A well-known Charlotte restaurant is once again expressing its frustration after another rough start to the Carolina Panthers’ season.

Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, a local favorite recognized for its spirited sports commentary, updated its outdoor sign on Monday following the team’s 26-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 7. According to WBTV, the new message reads: “Great opening day, just not for the Panthers.”

The restaurant, known for swapping out its signage with fresh takes after football and basketball games, often uses humor and pointed remarks to reflect the mood of local fans.

The Panthers will aim to rebound when they face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 14.

To see the restaurant’s actual message, click here

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Carolina Panthers v New York Giants
Local

Shaq Thompson Puts $10.7M CLT Mansion on Market After Panthers Exit

Delicious Fettuccine Pasta with Rich Tomato Cream Sauce and Cheese Garnish Served in a Stylish Bowl, Perfect for Any Italian Cuisine Lover's Delight
Local

Charlotte’s Optimist Hall Welcomes Pasta Stall from ‘Chopped’ Chef

Lifestyle

The Connection Between Brain Science and Goals | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Create a Rhythm of Fasting | Ericaism

Lifestyle

Take Command Of Your Thinking | Dr. Willie Jolley

Education

Black U Of Cincinnati Students Preserve Tradition After AACRC Closure

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close