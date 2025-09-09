Listen Live
God's Minute | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on September 9, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “God’s Minute”

Every day is a blessing, which means that every minute of every day is important.  We all know people are here one minute and gone the next.  So we must make the most of each and every minute we are blessed with.  From a good minute comes a great hour.  And from a great hour comes a great week, then a great month, then a great year, and then a great life. 

Dr.  Benjamin Mays said it best in his great poem, God’s Minute.  He said, I have only just a minute, only 60 seconds in it.  Forced upon me can’t refuse it.  I didn’t seek it, I didn’t choose it, but it’s up to me to use it.  I must suffer if I lose it, give account if I abuse it, just a tiny little minute, but our eternities are wrapped up in it.  So I am encouraging you to make the most of each and every minute and live life to the fullest start right now. 

