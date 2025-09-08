Carowinds Roller Coaster Named World’s Best Steel Coaster
A top attraction at Carowinds has once again earned international acclaim. Fury 325 was named the world’s best steel roller coaster for the ninth consecutive year during the Golden Ticket Awards, held Saturday, Sept. 6, at the park.
With this latest win, Fury 325 now holds the longest winning streak ever in the category, according to WBTV.
Billed as the “tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America,” the ride spans more than 1.25 miles and crosses the North and South Carolina state line. Riders experience the thrill for an average of 3.25 minutes.
