No Injuries After House Fire in Morganton
A house fire broke out Sunday morning on Brookwood Road in Morganton, but no injuries were reported, according to WBTV.
Fire crews responded around 8:30 a.m. to find the home fully engulfed in flames. Officials confirmed the house was vacant at the time.
To support firefighting efforts, crews set up a water supply, prompting a temporary closure of NC Highway 18 South at Drexel Road. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and crews will remain on scene for cleanup and monitoring.
-
5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors
-
The People Of Purpose
-
Charlotte’s Optimist Hall Welcomes Pasta Stall from ‘Chopped’ Chef
-
Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today
-
Shaq Thompson Puts $10.7M CLT Mansion on Market After Panthers Exit
-
7th Annual Married 4 Life Walk: A Faith-Filled Weekend for Couples
-
Community Mental Health – Empowering The Community
-
Buy Black Charlotte: Add Your Black-Owned Business To The List