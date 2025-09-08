Listen Live
Mecklenburg Sees Rise in Primary Voters Ahead of Sept. 9 Ballot

Published on September 8, 2025

Celebrating Democracy
Robert Harmison

Early voting has wrapped up in Mecklenburg County ahead of Tuesday’s primary, and officials say turnout exceeded expectations.

“It wasn’t a mad dash, but people showed up,” said Michael Dickerson, Mecklenburg’s Director of Elections. While turnout didn’t match general or presidential election levels, Dickerson called the improvement encouraging, per WBTV.

Election officials are hopeful for strong in-person turnout when polls open on Tuesday, September 9, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For the full story, click here

