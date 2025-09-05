Listen Live
Lifestyle

It's Okay to Be Blessed | Ericaism

It’s Okay to Be Blessed | Ericaism

Published on September 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ericaism GUMEC
Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

In this episode of “Ericaism,” Erica Campbell delivers a powerful message for everyone who has ever felt hesitant to celebrate their blessings. She tackles the feeling some call “survivor’s remorse”—that sense of guilt that can creep in when God blesses you to move on up and out of your old circumstances. Erica urges us to stop downplaying our victories to make others comfortable.


STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

When someone compliments your new car or your new outfit, there’s no need to diminish it by talking about how little it cost. Instead of dumbing down the blessing, learn to simply receive the compliment and give glory to God. It’s okay to be grateful for the things He has provided. Your testimony of God’s goodness is not about rubbing it in someone else’s face. If others can’t celebrate with you, that’s on them; it doesn’t mean you should hide your light.

Related Stories

Celebrate your child’s success, your financial wins, and your spiritual growth. Be happy for what God has allowed you to achieve. This isn’t about arrogance, but about gratitude and wisdom. We must walk in the fullness of what God has for us, always with humility, but never with shame. Don’t carry the burden of shame for a blessing God placed on your life. Testify to His goodness, because it’s okay to be blessed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

It’s Okay to Be Blessed | Ericaism  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

Delicious Fettuccine Pasta with Rich Tomato Cream Sauce and Cheese Garnish Served in a Stylish Bowl, Perfect for Any Italian Cuisine Lover's Delight
Local

Charlotte’s Optimist Hall Welcomes Pasta Stall from ‘Chopped’ Chef

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

Carolina Panthers v New York Giants
Local

Shaq Thompson Puts $10.7M CLT Mansion on Market After Panthers Exit

Praise 100.9- Married 4 Life Walk interview
Entertainment

7th Annual Married 4 Life Walk: A Faith-Filled Weekend for Couples

Entertainment

Money Monday | Kim Fox Dunigan Breaks Down AI in Schools and Churches

Lifestyle

Praying for You | Ericaism

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close