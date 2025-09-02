Listen Live
The Gospel Music Hall Of Fame with VaShawn Mitchell Host

Published on September 2, 2025

2024 BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards
St. Louis, MO  —  September is designated as Gospel Music Heritage Month.  To continue to recognize and celebrate Gospel Music Heritage Month, The Gospel Music Hall of Fame (GMHOF) will hold its 2025 Induction Gala Ceremony and Expo September 5-6, 2025.  This two-day event will include “An Evening Of Song” with host Jai and VaShawn Mitchell on Friday, September 5 at 7PM, featuring Jamal Roberts, Ann Nesby, and Tasha Page Lockhart. On Saturday, September 6, you are invited to the VIP/Gold Carpet Experience from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. before the Induction Gala, which begins at 4:00 p.m. at the America’s Center Convention Complex, located at 701 Convention Plaza, St. Louis, MO. 

With a record-breaking number of inductions totaling more than 100 individuals, this year’s Gospel Music Hall of Fame event will be one for the record books. “Through the power of Gospel music, we not only celebrate our rich heritage but also unite hearts and souls in faith, hope, and joy,” says Dr. Monica R. Butler, founder of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, headquartered in St. Louis.

According to Dr. Butler, The Gospel Music Hall of Fame is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich legacy of gospel music while inspiring future generations. Through education centers, performance halls, and historical exhibits, GMHOF honors the genre’s pioneers and fosters the development of emerging talents. Its comprehensive approach includes state-of-the-art recording studios, wellness initiatives, and community-focused spaces, making it a cultural cornerstone for gospel music’s past, present, and future.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the two-day Gospel Music Hall of Fame weekend, visit www.mogospel.com.

