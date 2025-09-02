Black Tie Cinematic Symphony to Light Up Los Angeles

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty

The stage is set for an extraordinary evening as Black Tie Cinematic Symphony comes to Los Angeles on Friday, October 10 at 8:00 PM at West Angeles Church, 3500 Crenshaw Blvd. This one-of-a-kind event will unite an 80-piece live orchestra with breathtaking cinematic visuals and an all-star lineup of powerhouse voices from the gospel world. Audiences will be uplifted by soul-stirring performances from Yolanda Adams, Israel Houghton, Judith Christie McAllister, Tye Tribbett, and Hezekiah Walker.

At the helm of the evening is Leon Lacey, visionary producer, arranger, and conductor of Black Tie Cinematic Symphony. Joining him will be Nikko Dumas of the acclaimed duo Lacey & Nikko, and ELIN, bringing artistry that bridges film, faith, and music on a grand scale. In addition to the concert, anticipation is also building around the upcoming new documentary From Kanye To Ye: In Whose Name, directed by Nico Ballesteros with music produced by Leon Lacey.

Set for release on September 19th, the film is a gripping mental health thriller that explores powerful themes of identity, faith, and transformation.

Though not part of the Black Tie Cinematic Symphony program, it marks another groundbreaking creative project connected to Lacey.

Lacey shares, “Black Tie Cinematic Symphony is about creating an experience where film, faith, and music collide in the most powerful way. To see gospel legends, an orchestra of this size, and cinematic storytelling all on one stage will be nothing short of breathtaking. Los Angeles is in for an unforgettable night.”

This spectacular evening will also include a special tribute honoring “The Blake Family” and Dr. Judith McAllister.

The tribute will highlight the legacy of Bishop Charles E. Blake Sr., who faithfully served as pastor of West Angeles Church of God in Christ from 1969 until his retirement in 2022. Under his leadership, West Angeles grew to become one of the largest African-American churches in the Western United States, with a membership of more than 24,000. His son, Pastor Charles Blake II, now continues this legacy as the current pastor of West Angeles.

This immersive concert experience offers audiences the rare chance to witness gospel’s finest voices and an orchestra of unmatched scale, blending sound, story, and spirit like never before.

ABOUT LEON LACEY

Leon Lacey is a renowned music editor, arranger, and producer whose work spans gospel, television, and popular music. His impressive credits include serving as music editor for ABC’s acclaimed drama The Chi and collaborations with global icons such as Beyoncé, the Backstreet Boys at the Las Vegas Sphere, Katy Perry, Chris Brown, and Janet Jackson. Lacey has also orchestrated and arranged for major television networks and film productions, solidifying his reputation as a dynamic force in music and storytelling. With a passion for blending orchestral grandeur with cinematic visuals, he pioneered the creation of Black Tie Cinematic Symphony, delivering transformative experiences that move audiences worldwide.

ABOUT BLACK TIE CINEMATIC SYMPHONY

Black Tie Cinematic Symphony is a groundbreaking live concert experience created and conducted by Leon Lacey. Combining an 80-piece orchestra, cinematic film elements, and performances from world-renowned gospel and inspirational artists, the Symphony brings audiences into a multi-sensory journey where music, faith, and storytelling collide. Previous tour stops, including Dallas, have captivated audiences, earning standing ovations and critical acclaim.

TICKETS & SPECIAL OFFER

For group sales and tickets, call 718.570.9831.

