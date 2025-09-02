Meditate on The Lord | Faith Walk
Meditation, as Erica explains, is about centering your thoughts on Jesus, His goodness, and His Word. It’s a spiritual discipline that silences the noise of doubt and fear, allowing God’s truth to grow so deeply in your heart that no trial or loss can uproot it. She challenges listeners to replace negative thoughts with God’s promises, to meditate on His faithfulness, and to delight in His law.
Meditate on The Lord | Faith Walk was originally published on getuperica.com
-
The People Of Purpose
-
7th Annual Married 4 Life Walk: A Faith-Filled Weekend for Couples
-
5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors
-
Charlotte’s Optimist Hall Welcomes Pasta Stall from ‘Chopped’ Chef
-
Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today
-
Shaq Thompson Puts $10.7M CLT Mansion on Market After Panthers Exit
-
Community Mental Health – Empowering The Community
-
Charlotte Civil Rights Icon James Ferguson Dies at 82