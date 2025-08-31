Beloved Charlotte Staple Fenwick’s Reopens After Long Hiatus
A longtime Charlotte favorite is back in business. Fenwick’s, a beloved neighborhood restaurant known for its classic charm and loyal following, has reopened after a brief closure earlier this year during a change in ownership.
Originally opened in 1984 by Catherine and Don Rabb, Fenwick’s became a staple for residents in the Myers Park and Eastover neighborhoods. Following Catherine’s passing in 2021, the family continued operations, but her absence was deeply felt, according to The Charlotte Observer.
Now under the ownership of Tommi Harris—formerly of Primo Prime—the restaurant has undergone light renovations and resumed service, maintaining its familiar atmosphere and comfort food appeal.
