85-Year-Old Driver Crashes into Dollar Tree
Three people were injured Thursday when a vehicle crashed through the front window of a Dollar Tree on West Franklin Boulevard, according to WCCB.
The impact scattered glass and shopping carts throughout the store. Investigators say the 85-year-old driver accidentally pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake.
All three individuals hurt in the crash are expected to recover.
No charges have been filed.
