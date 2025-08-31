Listen Live
23 Most Anticipated New Restaurants and Bars Coming to Charlotte

Published on August 31, 2025

Axios Charlotte is keeping tabs on 23 highly anticipated restaurants and bars expected to open across the city. While food lovers have plenty to look forward to, actual opening dates remain fluid.

Restaurant timelines often shift due to delays in permits, supply chain disruptions, and construction setbacks, making firm openings difficult to guarantee. Many of the projected dates are based on estimates from owners, who are navigating these common industry hurdles.

The upcoming spots reflect Charlotte’s growing and diverse culinary scene, with new concepts planned in neighborhoods across the city.

For the full list, click here

