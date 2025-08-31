Panthers Trade Away Veteran WR Thielen

Perry Knotts

The Minnesota Vikings have traded for veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, reacquiring the 13-year pro from the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday. In the deal, Minnesota sent a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-rounder to Carolina in exchange for Thielen, a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick, and a 2027 fifth-rounder. According to WCCB, the trade is pending a physical.

Thielen, who turned 35 last week, was due $8.75 million this season—$7 million of which the Vikings will now pay. He ranks third in Vikings franchise history for receptions. The Panthers are shifting focus to younger receivers after drafting Xavier Legette and Tetaiora McMillan.

