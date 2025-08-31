Charlotte Firefighters Tackle Flames at Vacant Bank Building

Adam Bartosik

Charlotte firefighters responded to multiple fires at an abandoned Bank of America building in southeast Charlotte Friday night.

According to WSOC, crews arrived around 7 p.m. at the 9700 block of Monroe Road and found smoke coming from the structure. Due to the fire, Monroe Road was temporarily closed between Orchard Lake Drive and Sardis Road North but later reopened.

No injuries were reported, but the building’s roof collapsed, resulting in an estimated $425,000 in damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click here to read the full story