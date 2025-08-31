Massive Smoke Plumes Rise from Fire at NC Freightliner Truck Plant

vicvaz

A firefighter was hospitalized and several others were treated for heat exhaustion and dehydration while battling a fire Saturday at Daimler Truck’s Freightliner plant in Cleveland, Rowan County, officials said. According to The Charlotte Observer, all workers were safely evacuated from the facility, located on the 11550 block of Statesville Boulevard, about 45 miles northeast of Charlotte. A mayday call was briefly issued after a firefighter fell into a pit in the plant’s paint booth area, but they were safely rescued. Massive smoke clouds filled the area, reaching the parking lot and nearby Highway 70. The cause of the fire is under investigation by state officials.

