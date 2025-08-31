Listen Live
Local

6 Injured in Crash on Independence Boulevard; Road Temporarily Closed

Published on August 31, 2025

Cars create a "corridor of life" enabling emergency services...
Six people were injured in a crash on East Independence Boulevard early Saturday afternoon, according to WCNC.

The incident occurred in the outbound lanes near Krefeld Drive.

Medic reported that one person sustained life-threatening injuries, while the other five were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

