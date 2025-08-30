Listen Live
Panthers Resigning Renfrow

Published on August 30, 2025

Carolina Panthers v Houston Texans - NFL Preseason 2025
Kara Durrette

The Carolina Panthers are re-signing wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and placing Jalen Coker on injured reserve due to a quadriceps injury, a source confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday. According to WBTV, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the team has yet to make the moves official. Renfrow had been with the Panthers during minicamps, OTAs, and training camp but was not part of the final 53-man roster. However, after trading veteran Adam Thielen to Minnesota and with Coker’s injury, a roster spot has opened up for Renfrow.

To read the full story, click here

