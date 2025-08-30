Listen Live
Firefighters Rescue Resident from Huntersville Mobile Home Blaze

Published on August 30, 2025

Huntersville firefighters rescued a resident from a mobile home fire early Saturday morning. Crews from both Huntersville and Charlotte fire departments, along with MEDIC, responded to the blaze on Rocky Ford Club Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy flames at the front of the home. Realizing a resident was unaccounted for, they quickly shifted to rescue mode. Using a secondary entrance, they located and removed the resident from the back of the home, while other crews extinguished the remaining fire in the front. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

