Ex-Duke, Charlotte High Star Named Colts’ Starting Quarterback

Michael Hickey

Former Duke and Charlotte high school standout Daniel Jones has been named the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced Tuesday.

Jones, who joined the Colts in the offseason, earned the role after defeating 2023’s No. 4 overall pick, Anthony Richardson, in a competitive battle, per WBTV.

The Charlotte Latin High School alum has experienced a mixed career since entering the NFL in 2019. Over six seasons, Jones has started 69 games, completing 64.1% of his passes for 14,582 yards, 70 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions. Originally drafted by the New York Giants with the sixth overall pick in 2019, Jones is now on his third NFL team.

