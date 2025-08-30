Fantastic Friday Weather with a Few Holiday Weekend Shower Chances
August wraps up on a high note with sunny skies, low humidity, and mid-80s temperatures across the Piedmont and Foothills this Friday. It’s likely the best weather of the long weekend, so enjoy it while it lasts. A cold front moves through overnight, bringing more clouds by Saturday morning as Gulf moisture pushes north. While the weekend won’t be a total washout, scattered showers—especially Sunday—could interrupt outdoor plans. Highs will dip to around 80° Sunday and Monday. Cooler-than-average temperatures continue into next week, and it’s increasingly likely the Queen City has seen its final 90° day of the year.
The People Of Purpose
7th Annual Married 4 Life Walk: A Faith-Filled Weekend for Couples
5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors
Charlotte’s Optimist Hall Welcomes Pasta Stall from ‘Chopped’ Chef
Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today
Shaq Thompson Puts $10.7M CLT Mansion on Market After Panthers Exit
Community Mental Health – Empowering The Community
Brenda Palmer’s Leap of Faith: Trusting God in the Unknown