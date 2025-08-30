Belichick Era Begins as UNC Hosts TCU on Labor Day
North Carolina kicks off a new era on Labor Day as legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick makes his college debut when the Tar Heels host TCU. After winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, Belichick takes on a new challenge in Chapel Hill as a first-time college head coach, per WCCB. His debut won’t be easy—TCU is coming off a strong nine-win season and was the national runner-up in 2022. All eyes will be on how Belichick’s pro-level experience translates to the college game as UNC looks to make a statement in its season opener.
