Listen Live
Local

Labor Day Weekend Store Hours: What’s Open and Closed

Published on August 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Realistic open or closed hanging signboards. Vintage door sign for cafe, restaurant, bar or retail store. Announcement banner, information signage for business or service. Vector illustration
Tarchyshnik

With Labor Day weekend approaching, shopping experts at RetailMeNot have released a guide to which major retailers and grocery stores will be open or closed during the holiday, per WCCB.

Whether you’re planning a back-to-school shopping trip, a last-minute grocery run, or simply want to know your in-store options, the list offers a helpful resource for navigating holiday hours.

Click here for the full store list

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Delicious Fettuccine Pasta with Rich Tomato Cream Sauce and Cheese Garnish Served in a Stylish Bowl, Perfect for Any Italian Cuisine Lover's Delight
Local

Charlotte’s Optimist Hall Welcomes Pasta Stall from ‘Chopped’ Chef

Praise 100.9- Married 4 Life Walk interview
Entertainment

7th Annual Married 4 Life Walk: A Faith-Filled Weekend for Couples

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

Lifestyle

How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Money Monday | Kim Fox Dunigan Breaks Down AI in Schools and Churches

Lifestyle

Praying for You | Ericaism

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close