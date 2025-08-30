Labor Day Travel Advisory: AAA Offers Driving Safety Tips

Smith Collection/Gado

As Labor Day weekend approaches, millions of Americans are hitting the road to celebrate the unofficial end of summer. According to WCCB, AAA is reminding travelers that safety and preparation are key, especially after responding to over 383,000 roadside calls during last year’s holiday weekend.

To avoid breakdowns, AAA advises drivers to check tires, batteries, brakes, wiper blades, and fluid levels before traveling. They also stress safe driving habits: obey speed limits, avoid distractions, never drive impaired, take rest breaks, and always wear seatbelts. With smart planning, the long weekend can be both fun and safe.

