August Recognized as Nat’l Wellness Month, Encouraging Healthy Living

jaouad.K

Throughout August, communities across the U.S. have observed National Wellness Month, a nationwide initiative aimed at promoting healthy habits and self-care.

Health organizations and local groups have hosted events ranging from fitness challenges to nutrition seminars and mental health workshops. The monthlong campaign encourages Americans to prioritize physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

The observance began in 2018 and has grown each year as more individuals and organizations focus on holistic health.