August Recognized as Nat’l Wellness Month, Encouraging Healthy Living
Throughout August, communities across the U.S. have observed National Wellness Month, a nationwide initiative aimed at promoting healthy habits and self-care.
Health organizations and local groups have hosted events ranging from fitness challenges to nutrition seminars and mental health workshops. The monthlong campaign encourages Americans to prioritize physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
The observance began in 2018 and has grown each year as more individuals and organizations focus on holistic health.
-
The People Of Purpose
-
7th Annual Married 4 Life Walk: A Faith-Filled Weekend for Couples
-
5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors
-
Charlotte’s Optimist Hall Welcomes Pasta Stall from ‘Chopped’ Chef
-
Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today
-
Shaq Thompson Puts $10.7M CLT Mansion on Market After Panthers Exit
-
Community Mental Health – Empowering The Community
-
Brenda Palmer’s Leap of Faith: Trusting God in the Unknown