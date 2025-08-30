Listen Live
August Celebrated as National Sandwich Month

Published on August 30, 2025

Chicken Panini
Trevor Srednick

Americans are celebrating National Sandwich Month this August, honoring one of the country’s most beloved and versatile meals.

From classic deli favorites to creative new takes, restaurants and home cooks alike are stacking up specials and recipes to mark the occasion. First established by the Wheat Flour Institute in 1952, the month-long celebration highlights the sandwich’s role in American cuisine and culture.

Food industry groups say sandwiches remain a top choice for quick, customizable meals across the U.S.

