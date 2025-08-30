Listen Live
‘Bend It at the Ballpark’ Scheduled for September 24

Published on August 30, 2025

Clemson v Charlotte
Isaiah Vazquez

The Charlotte Knights and Atrium Health will host the annual Bend It at the Ballpark event on Wednesday, Sept. 24, promoting healthy living with an evening of yoga at Truist Field.

According to WCCB, participants will take part in a one-hour class led by Arrichion Hot Yoga + Circuit Training, held on the outfield grass with views of uptown Charlotte. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and instruction begins at 7.

The first 500 attendees will receive a complimentary yoga mat, courtesy of Atrium Health.

To read the full story and to purchase tickets, click here

