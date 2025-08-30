Whataburger Signs Multi-Year Deal with Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC

The Washington Post

Whataburger has signed a multi-year partnership with the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC, the company announced Tuesday, making the Texas-based burger chain an official partner of both teams.

According to WCCB, the agreement will bring Whataburger branding and fan activations to Bank of America Stadium, beginning Sept. 21, when the Whataburger Food Truck will serve free Patty Melts and Prickly Pear Raspberry Whatafreshers to Panthers fans.

The partnership includes in-stadium promotions, hospitality events, and appearances by team mascots Sir Purr and Sir Minty at select Whataburger locations across the Carolinas.

