Listen Live
Local

Earnest Pugh, Takes Home First Stellar Gospel Music Award

Published on August 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Earnest Pugh
Source: The Belle Report / Sheilah Belle

Houston, TX — National Gospel recording artist Earnest Pugh won his first Stellar Gospel Music Award. Pugh walked away with top honors in the Traditional Male Artist of the Year category for his WORTHY IS THE LAMB album released by Blacksmoke Music Worldwide. The award was presented during the Stellar Awards’ official pre-show and gala, held on Friday night, August 15, in Nashville, TN, at the National Museum of African American Music. 

Pugh garnered two 2025 Stellar Award nominations – Traditional Male Artist of the Year and Traditional Artist of the Year.  This year’s nominations gave Pugh his 10th Stellar nod. Pugh’s win at the pre-show came on the heels of a back-to-back live Stellar Awards pre-show performance of his new single, “Your Glory 2 C U,” for a star-studded audience.  

“It’s an honor to be celebrated by peers and industry leaders, but for me it’s an opportunity to celebrate the team who works tirelessly for me all year,” Push states.

The 40th Annual Stellar Awards, celebrating Gospel music’s greatest night, was taped live at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Saturday, August 16. The awards show will air on BET, Sunday, August 31, at 7 P.M. CT, and on Bounce TV on September 28 at 1 P.M. CT.  Get more information about The Stellar Awards here.

Pugh is an Emmy Award winner, a Dove, and a multiple Stellar Award nominee.  He is a five-time #1 Billboard Chart-topping artist who has released twelve Gospel albums to date.  The 20–year Gospel music veteran is the recipient of the prestigious BMI Award for radio airplay. Additionally, Pugh counts being featured at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, as a notable accomplishment, where he was honored to sing in the presence of President Barack Obama and the First Family.

Earnest Pugh, Takes Home First Stellar Gospel Music Award  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Delicious Fettuccine Pasta with Rich Tomato Cream Sauce and Cheese Garnish Served in a Stylish Bowl, Perfect for Any Italian Cuisine Lover's Delight
Local

Charlotte’s Optimist Hall Welcomes Pasta Stall from ‘Chopped’ Chef

Praise 100.9- Married 4 Life Walk interview
Entertainment

7th Annual Married 4 Life Walk: A Faith-Filled Weekend for Couples

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

Lifestyle

How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Money Monday | Kim Fox Dunigan Breaks Down AI in Schools and Churches

Lifestyle

Praying for You | Ericaism

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close