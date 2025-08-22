Listen Live
Always Give God The Glory | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on August 22, 2025

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Always Give God The Glory”

So many people have responded to the messages. I’ve been sharing this week about my being the recipient of the Cabot Award, which is the highest award in the speaking industry, and many have said they saw the acceptance speech. Yet you should know I did not know before they called my name that I was going to get the award that night. But I did.  You know, whenever it’s over, I got that award. I was going to make sure make sure to give God the Glory 1st and that is exactly what I did. I gave God the glory and I want to encourage you to make a point, to give God glory whenever and wherever you get the opportunity. Many people have asked and they didn’t see it to see the acceptance speech. Well, you can go to jollygoodnews.org and watch it and I’ll believe you will be inspired. And I hope that you will  

