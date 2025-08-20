Pastor Mike Jr. Sweeps Stellar Awards with 9 Awards

Listen Live
(Nashville, TN) – August 19, 2025 – Motown Gospel and Re:Think Music celebrate dominating the “40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards” – earning thirteen wins. The annual ceremony took place on August 15th and 16th at the historic Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, TN. The Stellar Awards is the first and only Gospel Music Awards show in the country, honoring Gospel Music artists, writers, and industry professionals for their contributions to the Gospel Music Industry.

Brad O’Donnell, President of Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG) shared, “These wins reflect the extraordinary passion and talent of our artists, songwriters, and creative teams. Their commitment to excellence and to sharing their message of hope through music continues to inspire us and we congratulate each of them on these wins.”

﻿The 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards included performances from CCMG, Motown Gospel and Re:Think artists: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Dante Pride, Jonathan McReynolds, Pastor Mike Todd & Transformation Worship and Adia, William Murphy.

“We celebrate this milestone as a collective victory and look forward to continuing to uplift and serve the world with life-changing music,” shares SVP of Motown Gospel, Walter Thomas.

The Greatest Night in Gospel Music,” the 40th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards will premiere on the Stellar Network on Saturday, August 30th at 8PM and 11PM EST; and on BET Sunday, August 31st at 8PM ET/7PM CT.

A complete listing of all 13 Motown Gospel and Re:Think Music  wins can be found below:

PASTOR MIKE JR. 

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

SONG OF THE YEAR : AMEN

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

CONTEMPORARY MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

URBAN INSPIRATIONAL SINGLE OF THE YEAR

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR: AMEN

RAP HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

RICKY DILLARD

CHOIR OF THE YEAR

TRADITIONAL CHOIR OF THE YEAR

KAREN CLARK SHEARD

RECORDED MUSIC PACKAGING OF THE YEAR

TRANSFORMATION WORSHIP

PRAISE AND WORSHIP SONG OF THE YEAR

Pastor Mike Jr. Sweeps Stellar Awards with 9 Awards  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

