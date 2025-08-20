Listen Live
Maverick City Music Earns Third #1 at Gospel Radio

Published on August 20, 2025

66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

ATLANTA, GA (August 19, 2025) — Maverick City Music celebrates its third #1 single on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart as its popular single, “Constant”— with Jordin Sparks, Anthony Gargiula, and featuring Chandler Moore— hits the top spot for this reporting week. The song, released by Tribl Records, is also the highest-streaming song currently at Gospel radio, with over 30 million streams since its release.

The accomplishment marks Chandler Moore’s fourth #1 single (including his recent #1 for his solo effort, “Lead Me On”) and the first-ever Gospel Airplay chart-topper for both Jordin Sparks and Anthony Gargiula.

“Constant has been a needed testimony to God’s steadfastness in a world that is less certain than ever,” share Jonathan Jay (CEO, Maverick City Music) and Norman Gyamfi (Co-Founder & CEO, Insignia Assets). “We’re grateful to the Gospel music community for the unwavering support of this song, and to Jordin Sparks and Anthony Gargiula for joining us on it.”

“Constant” has resonated deeply with audiences for its message of God’s unwavering presence, as well as for uniting artists from diverse musical and cultural backgrounds in a way that celebrates collaboration, reinforcing Maverick City Music’s mission and impact across a variety of genres of music.

For more information on TRIBL follow @TriblRecords on social media and visit tribl.com.

Maverick City Music Earns Third #1 at Gospel Radio  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

