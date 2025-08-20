“Headphones” Lecrae feat. T.I & Killer Mike

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Lecrae and Killer Mike have stayed in touch over the years and recently connected through losses they’ve both experienced. Out of those struggles came “Headphones,” a song that mixes grief with hope and reaches for something higher. When T.I. heard the message, he immediately wanted to be part of it. Together, the Atlanta rappers bring a fresh hope to hip-hop and a heavenly call to those they’ve lost, sharing that hope in the spaces they dwell.



Broken things can be rebuilt. Broken people can be restored. Broken faith can be renewed. Lecrae’s 10th studio album Reconstruction, out this Friday, August 22, is his most personal body of work yet, shaped by honesty, pain, and the honest fight to rebuild faith on the other side of doubt. This project isn’t about perfection; it’s about the courage to keep building. Deconstruction is ending. Reconstruction is beginning. Come build with us.

