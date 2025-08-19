Listen Live
Lifestyle

Praying for You | Ericaism

Published on August 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ericaism GUMEC
Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Have you ever received a call, a DM, or a text at just the right moment, simply letting you know someone was praying for you? In today’s Ericaism from “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell,” Erica shared how a word from a friend, prompted by God, arrived right on time—lifting her spirit and preparing her for what was to come.


STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

It’s a testimony many of us recognize: God places someone on your heart for a reason. You might be the person to call, text, or check in, just when another soul needs encouragement. Our traditions are full of these moments—random acts of love, casseroles on your doorstep, a favorite song reminding you, “Somebody prayed for me, had me on their mind, took the time and prayed for me.” These aren’t accidents. God uses us as vessels, sharing hope and strength when it’s needed most.

Related Stories

Sometimes, you are the one who needs that prayer, wishing for reassurance that you’re not alone in the struggle. Even if the call never comes, know that you are on someone’s mind. The Holy Spirit still nudges hearts to intercede, and there are people lifting your name in prayer—rooting for your victory, healing, and restoration.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Don’t ignore the urge to reach out. You could be the lifeline someone desperately needs. Let people love on you. Allow yourself to receive joy, not just stuff—because true joy, the joy of the Lord, can’t be given or taken away by this world.

As Erica reminds us: Don’t quit. Don’t give up. Remember that you are loved, you are being prayed for, and you’re not alone in your journey. Walk in victory, and don’t be afraid to make the world better. Someone’s praying for you, always.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Praying for You | Ericaism  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Delicious Fettuccine Pasta with Rich Tomato Cream Sauce and Cheese Garnish Served in a Stylish Bowl, Perfect for Any Italian Cuisine Lover's Delight
Local

Charlotte’s Optimist Hall Welcomes Pasta Stall from ‘Chopped’ Chef

Praise 100.9- Married 4 Life Walk interview
Entertainment

7th Annual Married 4 Life Walk: A Faith-Filled Weekend for Couples

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

Entertainment

Money Monday | Kim Fox Dunigan Breaks Down AI in Schools and Churches

Lifestyle

How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Praying for You | Ericaism

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close