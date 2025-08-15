The Gospel Industry Network National Conference 2025

Source: The Belle Report / The Belle Report

Mobile, AL – The Gospel Industry Network (GIN) is set to make the Port City, Mobile, Alabama, come alive with music, ministry, and marketplace excellence at its National Conference, September 24–27, 2025, under the theme “Collaboration In Unity.” This year’s gathering promises to unleash the sound like never before, bringing together artists, industry professionals, pastors, media personalities, and ministry leaders for four unforgettable days.

Whether you’re a musician, singer, songwriter, pastor, media pro, or ministry visionary—this is your moment to be inspired, equipped, and connected.

What to Expect:

Masterclasses on Songwriting, Digital Media, Social Strategy & Publishing

on Songwriting, Digital Media, Social Strategy & Publishing Big conversations on Integrity, Innovation & the Future of Gospel

Live TV & Podcast Interviews with top influencers and industry leaders

with top influencers and industry leaders Open Choir Rehearsal with Brent Jones, Josh Bracy, Zak Williams and others

with and others Electrifying Awards Concert celebrating excellence in gospel

“It’s not just a conference—it’s a sound shift,” said Bishop Kenneth Wells, National President of The Gospel Industry Network. “We are coming to Mobile with a vision for unity, a passion for excellence, and a commitment to moving the gospel forward into the future.”

Sheilah Belle, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of GIN, added, “This is more than networking—this is legacy-building. We’re creating an atmosphere where faith, creativity, and collaboration will ignite fresh opportunities for everyone who attends.”

Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in impactful discussions, connect with influencers and decision-makers, and experience the kind of worship and fellowship that refreshes the soul and sharpens the craft.

Registration is now open—and if you miss it, you’ll definitely hear about it later. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this historic moment in gospel music and ministry.

Event Dates: September 24–27, 2025

Location: Mobile, Alabama

Register at: https://www.thegin.org/conference2025/

