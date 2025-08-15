T-PAIN To Receive THE BMI PRESIDENT’S AWARD

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BMI announced today that GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and global cultural icon T-Pain will receive the BMI President’s Award at the 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in recognition of his tremendous career, marked by a formidable catalog of hit songs that have resonated across generations and connected with audiences around the world. In addition, GRAMMY®-nominated prolific lyricist, songwriter and performer GloRilla will be presented with the BMI Impact Award for her groundbreaking artistry, creative vision, and influence on the future of music. Hosted by BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill, Executive Vice President, Chief Creative & Revenue Officer Mike Steinberg and Vice President, Creative, Atlanta, Catherine Brewton, the private event will be held Thursday, August 28th in Los Angeles, CA.

Throughout the evening, BMI will also salute the songwriters, producers and music publishers of the past year’s 35 most-performed R&B/Hip-Hop songs from BMI’s repertoire of more than 22.4 million musical works. The BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Songwriter, Song, Producer, and Publisher of the Year plus the year’s Top Producers will also be named during the ceremony.

“T-Pain’s creative vision and unwavering commitment to pushing musical boundaries continue to resonate with multiple generations of fans around the world. We’re thrilled to be able to celebrate his contributions to the industry by honoring him with the BMI President’s Award,” said Brewton. “This year’s Impact Award recipient GloRilla’s bold voice and fearless creativity is currently shaping and inspiring the future of hip-hop, making her the perfect choice for this honor. It’s going to be an incredible night highlighting the exceptional artistry of all BMI’s award-winning songwriters, producers, and publishers, who are the creative visionaries of the music industry.”

T-Pain has garnered widespread recognition as a groundbreaker in the music industry, celebrated for both his innovation and influence. Throughout his remarkable two-decade career, he’s sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, achieved 10 #1s on Billboard’s Hot 100, and has captivated the world with his charismatic live performances. T-Pain’s pioneering use of Auto-Tune helped shape a new era in popular music, and his extensive catalog features chart-topping singles as both a solo artist and collaborator with other industry icons. He continues to shine even beyond music as a Twitch phenomenon and uber-popular streamer, is head of his own Nappy Boy Entertainment, Nappy Boy Automotive, Nappy Boy Gaming and Nappy Boy Dranks, is Chief Strategy Officer for the Global Gaming League, and much more.

T-Pain has won two GRAMMY® Awards and received 13 nominations, earned 28 BMI Awards, received the BMI Songwriter of the Year Award three times, and was named BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Producer of the Year. He has also secured several awards and nominations from the BET Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, The Streamer Awards, and more. In 2023, T-Pain was honored with the Legend Award at the Soul Train Awards to commemorate his nearly two-decade-long career of making hits and setting trends. Later this year, he will kick off his “TP20” US headlining tour to celebrate 20 years of T-Pain which includes sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in his hometown of Tallahassee and more.

In receiving the BMI President’s Award, T-Pain joins previous recipients including benny blanco, Luis Fonsi, Noel Gallagher, Ellie Goulding, Imagine Dragons, Jay Kay of Jamiroquai, Ludacris, P!nk, Willie Nelson, Pitbull, Taylor Swift, Brian Wilson, and Dwight Yoakam, to name a few.

The world got its first taste of the hip-hop recording artist GloRilla with her breakout single “FNF (Let’s Go)” in 2022, which sparked the viral #FNFChallenge and paved the way for the rising star to sign with Yo Gotti’s prestigious CMG record label in partnership with Interscope Records. Her 2024 rap domination kicked off when she released four Hot 100 top 30 hit songs, including “Yeah Glo!,” “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME,” “TGIF,” and “Wanna Be” with Megan Thee Stallion. Along with amassing the highest opening week for a female rapper on the Billboard 200 with her acclaimed debut album GLORIOUS earning a career-best 69,000 units, Big Glo became the first female rapper to have multiple projects, Ehhthang Ehhthang and Glorious, sell over 500,000 units in 2024.

GloRilla has received two BMI Awards and multiple GRAMMY® nominations, including Best Rap Performance in 2022 and 2024 with “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and “Yeah Glo!” respectively. She has also earned several nominations and awards from the BET Awards, BET Hip-Hop Awards, Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and more and was named the “Hottest Female Rapper of 2024” by Billboard. Earlier this year she was recognized with the Powerhouse Award at Billboard Women in Music in honor of her incredible year where she cemented her status as one of the premier rappers of today.

