How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on August 15, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself”

We talked recently about the fact that many people today are living lives of quiet desperation. Not only is it a tough time on the outside, but they’re struggling on the inside. Statistics say that many people are depressed and are struggling with their mental health during these challenging times. You need a dose of confidence that God has you. 

In his hands, be confident that you are blessed with gifts and talents and you are able to use them to help yourself and others to live better. And now is a great time for that godly confidence that godly faith today. Look yourself in the mirror and have a conversation with yourself and tell yourself. God bless me with ability and all sorts of great abilities.  I’m going to be the best version of me that I can be. Say it daily and live it daily and you will win more. I know it’s true because I know that you have greatness inside of you. 

 

How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

