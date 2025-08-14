Confess It | Faith Walk

In this powerful Faith Walk segment, Erica Campbell delivers a transformative message about the healing power of confession, grounding her teaching in 1 John 1:9: “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.”

Campbell opens with clarity about what true confession means—it’s not about making excuses, comparing yourself to others, or explaining your actions. Instead, it’s about opening your heart honestly before God. She emphasizes that confession leads to healing, forgiveness, righteousness, and purification, not condemnation or rejection.