Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Prognosis vs. Diagnosis”

This time of challenge, change, and crisis. I want to give you tips to come back. I know some setbacks are so painful, so hurtful and unfair that you want to run and hide. But the secret is respond with your faith and the best that you can with your best ability. Case in point, Mrs. Dora, is the boy who was diagnosed with cancer given six months to live. But she lived 33 more years. She beat cancer four times. She said she could not control the fact that cancer continued to appear in her body, but she decided to win in spite of the cancer. Her favorite saying was I might have cancer, but cancer does not have me. Doctors may have given me the diagnosis, but God gives the prognosis and God says I win. He says. You too can win. You win!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:



Prognosis vs. Diagnosis | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com